Thu, Aug 21, 2025
Vice presidential poll: Rajnath, Fadnavis seek Uddhav Thackeray’s support

BySurendra P Gagan
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 02:51 pm IST

Fadnavis on Monday said parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) which espouse Maharashtra's pride, should support Radhakrishnan's candidature

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have called up Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking his support in the September 9 vice presidential poll.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

“Rajnath Singh and Fadnavis called Uddhav seeking support in the vice president election. It is their duty to request support, and nothing great in it. Even others may have called up Uddhav for the support,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut

CP Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is the National Democratic Alliance vice presidential candidate.

Fadnavis on Monday said parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, which espouse Maharashtra’s pride, should support Radhakrishnan’s candidature. “I would request Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to support Radhakrishnan, considering he is the state’s governor and a voter from Mumbai. He registered himself as a voter in Mumbai and voted in the assembly polls last year.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

