Video: Canadian envoy to India brushes off media after tense meeting with government

Moments before India officially expelled a top Canadian diplomat after the row over Justin Trudeau's allegation of New Delhi's role in killing of pro-Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, High Commissioner of Canada to India Cameron Mackay was summoned by the government to have a meeting over the matter. Soon after Trudeau's remark, Canadian foreign minister expelled an Indian diplomat who alleged to have been involved in the killing.

Canadian envoy to India Cameron Mackay(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video released by news agency ANI, Mackay was seen gruffly marching towards his vehicle right after coming out from the Union foreign ministry office following a tense meeting.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India," said the MEA statement.

While approaching towards his car, he brushed away mics avoiding questions asked by reporters on the matter. In a separate video, the Canadian envoy got righ off the car after arriving at the foreign ministry office ahead of the meeting and headed straight inside the building withouth responding to queries asked by reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior Canadian official was asked by the government to leave India within five days. The decision came as a result of New Delhi's growing concern over ‘interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities’, according to the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON