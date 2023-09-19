Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE updates: ‘Absurd, motivated’: India rejects Canada's claim on killing Sikh leader
On alleged involvement of killing a Sikh leader, Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat on Monday, augmenting the already souring relationship between the two nations. The Candian foreign minister Mélanie Joly alleged that the top diplomat had credible link to the murder of the prominent Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his ‘deep concerns' on the matter while speaking in the legislature. Claiming that he raised those concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘personally and directly’, Trudeau said killing of a Canadian citizen on the country's soil is an ‘unacceptable violation of our sovereignty’.
The Indian governement has rejected claims made by the Canadian PM, calling it ‘absurd and motivated’. New Delhi has also urged Canada to take effective and prompt legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.
- Sep 19, 2023 08:48 AM IST
India points out Canadian politicians ‘openly expressed sympathy’ for pro-Khalistan elements
The Union external affairs ministry countered Canadian PM's claim on killing of pro-Khalistan leader, pointing out that ‘Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements’.
“The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime, is not new,” it added.
- Sep 19, 2023 08:36 AM IST
Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: Senior Canadian journalist questions timing of Trudeau's claim
Senior Canadian journalist Tahir Aslam Gora called expelling of Indian diplomat creates a tough situation in the relations between India and Canada. “This revelation could have been made earlier or maybe later, after the investigation was completed,” he said.
- Sep 19, 2023 08:26 AM IST
Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: India urges Canada to take legal action against all anti-India elements
The Indian government has urged the Canadian government to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.
- Sep 19, 2023 08:18 AM IST
India rejects Canada's allegation on killing Sikh leader, calls it ‘absured, motivated’
The Indian government has reacted to the allegation made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
ndia rejects allegations by Canada…We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the Union external affairs ministry said in the statement.
- Sep 19, 2023 08:10 AM IST
Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: Already thorny, trade ties between both nations likely to suffer
The indefinitely postoned talks between India and Canada on the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) is likely to witness a capricious end after the recent development regarding the killing of Sikh leader on Canadian land.
The indefinite halt on trade talks was a latest development in the fracturing of the relationship over pro-Khalistan activities in Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed New Delhi’s “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during their pull aside meeting in Delhi on the margins of the G20 leaders’ summit.
- Sep 19, 2023 07:57 AM IST
Canada appraised its G7 peers on the matter
Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly said PM Trudeau has raised the matter with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She added that the issue will be brought in front of the G7 members on Monday evening ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.
- Sep 19, 2023 07:42 AM IST
Canada claimed to have confronted Indian intelligence agencies earlier on the matter
Canada’s national security adviser and the head of Canada’s spy service have travelled to India to meet their counterparts and to confront the Indian intelligence agencies with the allegations, country's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.
- Sep 19, 2023 07:38 AM IST
Who is Hardeep Singh Nijjar, pro-Khalistan leader killed in Canada?
- Hardeep Singh Nijjar, associated with banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), held the position of 'Number 2' after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He hailed from Jalandhar's Bharsingh Pura village as per Punjab Police dossiers and moved to Canada in 1996.
- In Canada, he began working there as a plumber, however over the past few years, his wealth saw a sudden rise, due to his involvement in pro-Khalistan activities.
- Nijjar's involvement in terrorism started with his membership in Babbar Khalsa International, led by Jagtar Singh Tara. Subsequently, he established his own group, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He played a significant role in identifying, connecting, training, and funding Khalistani cells in India, accumulating over 10 FIRs against him.
- In 2014, Nijjar masterminded the assassination of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Baba Bhaniara. In 2015, he conducted a training camp in Canada to instruct Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was subsequently dispatched to Punjab with the mission of targeting Shiv Sena leaders. Mandeep was arrested in June 2016.
- In November 2020, Nijjar partnered with fellow gangster Arsh Dalla, who was also residing abroad. Together, they got involved in the murder of Manohar Lal, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda, which took place at Lal's office in Bhagta Bhai Ka, Bathinda, in 2021.
- Sep 19, 2023 07:33 AM IST
Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: Top Indian diplomat identified as RAW official
According to public broadcaster CBC, Canadian foreign minster's office identified the diplomat as Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada