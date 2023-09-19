News / World News / Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE updates: ‘Absurd, motivated’: India rejects Canada's claim on killing Sikh leader
Live

Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE updates: ‘Absurd, motivated’: India rejects Canada's claim on killing Sikh leader

Sep 19, 2023 08:49 AM IST
OPEN APP

Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE updates: Find out all the latest updates on the developments over India-Canada relation here.

On alleged involvement of killing a Sikh leader, Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat on Monday, augmenting the already souring relationship between the two nations. The Candian foreign minister Mélanie Joly alleged that the top diplomat had credible link to the murder of the prominent Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AP)

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised his ‘deep concerns' on the matter while speaking in the legislature. Claiming that he raised those concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘personally and directly’, Trudeau said killing of a Canadian citizen on the country's soil is an ‘unacceptable violation of our sovereignty’. 

The Indian governement has rejected claims made by the Canadian PM, calling it ‘absurd and motivated’. New Delhi has also urged Canada to take effective and prompt legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 19, 2023 08:48 AM IST

    India points out Canadian politicians ‘openly expressed sympathy’ for pro-Khalistan elements

    The Union external affairs ministry countered Canadian PM's claim on killing of pro-Khalistan leader, pointing out that ‘Canadian political figures have openly expressed sympathy for such elements’. 

    “The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime, is not new,” it added.

  • Sep 19, 2023 08:36 AM IST

    Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: Senior Canadian journalist questions timing of Trudeau's claim

    Senior Canadian journalist Tahir Aslam Gora called expelling of Indian diplomat creates a tough situation in the relations between India and Canada. “This revelation could have been made earlier or maybe later, after the investigation was completed,” he said.

  • Sep 19, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: India urges Canada to take legal action against all anti-India elements

    The Indian government has urged the Canadian government to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.

  • Sep 19, 2023 08:18 AM IST

    India rejects Canada's allegation on killing Sikh leader, calls it ‘absured, motivated’

    The Indian government has reacted to the allegation made by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

    ndia rejects allegations by Canada…We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated...We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law," the Union external affairs ministry said in the statement.

  • Sep 19, 2023 08:10 AM IST

    Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: Already thorny, trade ties between both nations likely to suffer

    The indefinitely postoned talks between India and Canada on the Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA) is likely to witness a capricious end after the recent development regarding the killing of Sikh leader on Canadian land. 

    The indefinite halt on trade talks was a latest development in the fracturing of the relationship over pro-Khalistan activities in Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed New Delhi’s “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau during their pull aside meeting in Delhi on the margins of the G20 leaders’ summit.

  • Sep 19, 2023 07:57 AM IST

    Canada appraised its G7 peers on the matter

    Canadian foreign minister Mélanie Joly said PM Trudeau has raised the matter with US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She added that the issue will be brought in front of the G7 members on Monday evening ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Sep 19, 2023 07:42 AM IST

    Canada claimed to have confronted Indian intelligence agencies earlier on the matter

    Canada’s national security adviser and the head of Canada’s spy service have travelled to India to meet their counterparts and to confront the Indian intelligence agencies with the allegations, country's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.

  • Sep 19, 2023 07:38 AM IST

    Who is Hardeep Singh Nijjar, pro-Khalistan leader killed in Canada?

    1. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, associated with banned Indian separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), held the position of 'Number 2' after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He hailed from Jalandhar's Bharsingh Pura village as per Punjab Police dossiers and moved to Canada in 1996.
    2.  In Canada, he began working there as a plumber, however over the past few years, his wealth saw a sudden rise, due to his involvement in pro-Khalistan activities.
    3.  Nijjar's involvement in terrorism started with his membership in Babbar Khalsa International, led by Jagtar Singh Tara. Subsequently, he established his own group, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He played a significant role in identifying, connecting, training, and funding Khalistani cells in India, accumulating over 10 FIRs against him.
    4.  In 2014, Nijjar masterminded the assassination of self-proclaimed spiritual leader Baba Bhaniara. In 2015, he conducted a training camp in Canada to instruct Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was subsequently dispatched to Punjab with the mission of targeting Shiv Sena leaders. Mandeep was arrested in June 2016.
    5.  In November 2020, Nijjar partnered with fellow gangster Arsh Dalla, who was also residing abroad. Together, they got involved in the murder of Manohar Lal, a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda, which took place at Lal's office in Bhagta Bhai Ka, Bathinda, in 2021.
  • Sep 19, 2023 07:33 AM IST

    Canada Expels Indian Diplomat Live: Top Indian diplomat identified as RAW official

    According to public broadcaster CBC, Canadian foreign minster's office identified the diplomat as Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in Canada

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
justin trudeau canada

On Justin Trudeau's Khalistani leader India link killing claim, US' response

world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Justin Trudeau said that there are “credible allegations of a potential link” between Indian government agents and killing of Nijjar.

Canada prime minister Justin Trudeau(AP)
ByMallika Soni

North Carolina surfer recounts horrific shark attack on his face

Surfer attacked by suspected shark, suffers deep and bloody wound on his face in South Carolina.

Mark Summerset, the North Carolina surfer showing his probable shark bite (WSVN)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 08:08 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for coughing at colleagues while he was Covid+

Tamilselvam Ramaiya deliberately coughed at his colleagues, lowering his mask to do so on one occasion.

The court heard that Tamilselvam was working as a cleaner for Leong Hup Singapore at the time.(Representational)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:57 AM IST
PTI |

Joe Biden, 80, says ‘I get it’ on him being too old to run for US president

Joe Biden On Age Issue: Joe Biden said that his experience helped him deal with crises like Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Covid pandemic.

Joe Biden On Age Issue: US president Joe Biden (AFP)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:53 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Russia-Ukraine War: Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.

Russia- Ukraine War: A cloud of smoke after a night drone strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:45 AM IST
Reuters |

LIVE: ‘Absurd, motivated’: India rejects Canada's claim on killing Sikh leader

Canada expels Indian diplomat LIVE updates: Find out all the latest updates on the developments over India-Canada relation here.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AP)
world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone

China-Taiwan Conflict: Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained in recent years of stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:16 AM IST
Reuters |

Exploring why Kate Middleton chose to skip Prince William's New York trip

Prince William visits New York City for Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit without Princess Kate.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react during a visit to Kings Pitt Farm in Hereford, western England, on September 14, 2023. (Photo by Cameron Smith / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:14 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Prince William meets UN chief in New York: What they talked about

Prince William is currently in New York for the Earthshot Prize Innovation summit.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, shakes hands with United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres.(AFP)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 07:14 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Iran's president denies sending drones to Russia: ‘Americans interfering’

The Iranian leader spoke just hours after five Americans who had been held in Iranian custody arrived in Qatar.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi greets media representatives after a press conference in Tehran.(AFP)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 06:42 AM IST
AP |

Search for F-35 jet ends with debris uncovered

Marine Corps F-35 jet debris found in South Carolina, pilot safe, cause of incident still unknown.

(FILES) A stealth-capable US fighter jet vanished on September 17, 2023 -- not from prying eyes but rather from the American military, prompting an unusual call to the public to help locate the missing multimillion-dollar plane. After what authorities labeled a
world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 06:50 AM IST
ByTuhin Das Mahapatra

Donald Trump to miss next Republican debate. His plan instead is to…

Donald Trump skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin last month.

Republican presidential candidate and former US president Donald Trump speaks.(Reuters)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 06:31 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

US finds debris from missing F-35 military jet that crashed after pilot ejected

Authorities had been searching for the jet since the pilot parachuted to safety.

The missing of the fighter jet prompted an unusual call to the public to help locate the missing multimillion-dollar plane.(AFP)
world news
Published on Sep 19, 2023 05:15 AM IST
ByMallika Soni

Blinken meets Chinese VP as US-China contacts increase ahead of possible summit

Their discussion came as China's FM Wang Yi was in Moscow meeting Russian counterpart Lavrov after wrapping up two days of talks with Jake Sullivan in Malta.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng shake hands while posing for photos in New York.(REUTERS)
world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 04:27 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B

France sets up embassy fund to defend LGBTQ rights

The fund of two million euros will be used “for our embassies to support those defending LGBTQ rights…” foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

France last year became one of a small number of countries to appoint an ambassador dedicated to LGBTQ rights.(AFP)
world news
Updated on Sep 19, 2023 03:15 AM IST
AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out