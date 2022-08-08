Video captures shocking moment landslide took place in Himachal

The National Highway 05 has been blocked after landslides were reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur area. In a video of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, scary visuals of mammoth rocks falling down the hills can be seen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This one is coming…..above….this one will collapse too…" - onlookers can be watched anticipating more down slope movement of rocks, as they run away from the site of disaster taking precaution. The National Highway Authority of India is reported to be engaged in restoring the road. Machines have been deployed to clear the debris where the landslide has taken place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video shared by the ANI, a cloud burst in Gram Panchayat Khandwa in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh has affected the

operations of several roads. The incident has caused damage to agricultural land and a bridge has also been reported to be affected. After the incident, the nearby houses were vacated and people were shifted to a safer place, the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre has informed. One person is reported to be killed.

Also Read | At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded

Earlier this week, the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rain over Western Himalayas. Shimla meteorological centre director centre Surender Paul said, "a yellow alert had been issued till August 9 and heavy downpour is expected to take place on Saturday as well."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kinnaur district had suffered a massive landslide in August last year as well with at least 50-60 people trapped in the debris.

The state of Himachal Pradesh is prone to landslides and flash floods resulting in loss of life and damages to crores of property, especially during the monsoon season. Two days ago, heavy rainfall had caused a massive landslide on the outskirts of Mandi disrupting operations of Chandigarh Manali highway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON