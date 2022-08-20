Video: Chakki railway bridge in Himachal collapses amid flash floods

The wrath of nature has unravelled itself upon Himachal Pradesh this monsoon season yet again as several videos of flash floods drowning villages and towns have gone viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, the Chakki railway bridge in the Kangra district can be seen collapsing during flash floods on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The additional district magistrate of Kangra said the bridge collapsed due to flash floods while the Northern Railways has said that the water is yet to recede.

A flash flood occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Mandi, causing complete disruption and damage to property and forcing residents to move out of their homes to safer locations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heavy rain has blocked many areas of the state. A flood caused by the overflowing Beas river has taken over village Kheri in Hamirpur district and 15-20 people were feared to be trapped inside their houses, the state disaster response force had earlier said. These people have been safely rescued now.

Also Read | Schools to remain shut due to incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

In a separate incident, six people were killed and 13 were feared dead in a landslide caused by heavy rains in the state.

Expressing his condolences, chief minister Jairam Thakur had tweeted, “We have ordered relief and rescue operations to all the district administrations of the state. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by the local administrations in the respective areas.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather department issued an alert about heavy rainfall in Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts of the state on Saturday.

In view of the heavy rainfall alert for the state, all the government and private educational institutions except colleges and ITI in Mandi district will remain closed on August 20.