Heavy showers wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains caused widespread damage to public and private property in Himachal’s Kangra and Chamba districts, as flashflood swept away vehicles, while debris entered houses
At Banikhet town of Dalhousie subdivision in Chamba, a car and a pick-up truck was washed away after water level in the Padhar Nullah rose suddenly. People abandoned their houses and rushed to the safety as the nullah, which meanders through the middle of the town, flowed over danger mark. Dalhousie sub-divisional magistrate Jagan Thakur said the losses were being assessed.
Two vehicles were washed away in flashflood and 20 houses were damaged by debris in Jatrund village of Chowari subdivision of the district. Emergency teams were rushed to the spot. No loss of life was reported.
As per the MeT department’s daily bulletin, Kangra received the maximum rainfall with 217.8 mm, followed by 181.5mm in Dharamshala.
Palampur experienced 85mm rainfall, Baijnath 50mm, Chowari 40mm, Jogindernagar and Sundernagar 31mm each, Dalhousie 24mm, Gohar 16mm and Kasauli 13mm.
Weathermen have forecast heavy rains till Saturday in the state and a yellow alert has been issued for 11 out of 12 districts.
10 people stranded Kangra, rescued
Ten people, including eight men and two women, were stranded at the Neugal Rivulet, a tributary of Beas, at Thural in Dheera subdivision of Kangra district in the morning after the water level rose suddenly. Teams of 14th National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF), Nurpur and Army personnel from 1/1 Gorkha Rifles, Yol reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.
The stranded people were evacuated by the ground team using rafts.
In Jawali subdivision, five tractors, allegedly involved in illegal mining, were stranded in Dehar Rivulet.
Landslide blocks Mcleodganj road, damages houses
A massive landslide on Jogibara- Khara Dana Road in the wee hours of Frida has blocked the shortest link connecting Dharamshala to McLeodganj. A portion of the concrete road has caved in and the road is likely to remain closed for traffic for several days.
The debris due to the landslide entered several houses located on the roadside causing damage to private property. Besides, several vehicles parked on the roadside have been damaged.
The administration has deployed men and machinery to clear the muck.
