Video clip of YSR Cong MP making obscene call morphed: Police

A video clip that showed a YSR Congress party’s parliament member allegedly making an obscene video call posing nude to an unidentified woman was not original and could have been morphed, the police in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district said on Wednesday.

The video clip that surfaced on August 4 went viral in the social media, triggering protests from the opposition parties and women’s organisations across the state, demanding action against the MP – Gorantla Madhav, representing Hindupur parliamentary constituency in Anantapur district.

On Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Party made a representation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, requesting that appropriate action be taken against Madhav. “It has crossed the limits of public decency and morality. It has tarnished the sanctity of the august house beyond repair,” TDP parliamentary party leader K Rammohan Naidu said.

Senior YSR Congress party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said on Tuesday the video clip had been sent to the forensic department and appropriate action would be initiated against the MP, if the video turned out to be genuine.

Soon after the video clip surfaced on social media, Madhav said it was morphed using the images of his work-out in a gym. “I am ready for any kind of inquiry. The TDP leaders are targeting me because I am from an OBC community,” he said.

On Wednesday, Anantapur superintendent of police Dr K Fakeerappa said the video that went viral in the social media showing the Hindupur MP in obscene posture, was not the original one. “It could be either altered or edited. The original video has not been traced and if we find it, we shall send it to the forensic lab,” he said.

The SP told reporters that there was no complaint from the woman in question to whom the video call was purportedly made. However, one of the MP’s followers lodged a complaint with Anantapur Town-II police station on August 4, stating that the video was morphed, apparently to tarnish the image of the parliament member.

“Investigations revealed that the video was initially posted in a WhatsApp group - I-TDP Official – from a mobile number which was traced to a United Kingdom-based person. “It was not an original video. The person had captured the visuals of someone else watching the video on his mobile and posted in the WhatsApp group. It was forwarded and reposted several times,” Fakerappa said.

He said that until the person who first posted this video was identified and questioned, all the videos which were currently in circulation on social media were fake videos. “Unless the original video is traced and analyzed by forensic investigators, it will not be clear whether it is original or fake,” the SP said.

