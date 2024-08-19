Video: Delhi man dies after AC falls on his head from second floor

An 18-year-old man died after an air conditioning unit fell on his head from the second floor of a building in Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. CCTV footage showed that an 18 year old man died in a tragic accident after an air conditioning unit fell on his head from the second floor of a building

The man, identified as Jitesh, a resident of Doriwala area, and his 17-year-old friend Pranshu, a resident of Patel Nagar, were standing under a building talking to each other when the incident took place.

While Jitesh was brought dead to a nearby hospital, Pranshu is currently admitted with injuries.

In a CCTV camera footage that has now surfaced on social media, around 6:40pm on Saturday, Jitesh is seen sitting on his scooter and talking to Pranshu.

Moments after the two exchange a hug, the outdoor unit of an air conditioner falls from the second floor, right onto Jitesh's head, killing him on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Desh Bandhu Gupta Police station and a forensic team has examined the scene of the accident as well. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

The FIR was lodged under sections 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the police, Pranshu is unfit to give a statement in the case as he is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

In another tragic air conditioning related death, a 37-year-old man was charred to death on Friday, after a fire broke out in the air conditioner in his bedroom causing an explosion at Shri Ram Enclave in Bhondsi, Gurugram.

Several deaths due to air conditioners bursting into flames were recorded during the summer heatwave as well.