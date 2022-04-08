'Video is distorted': UP priest on shocking 'rape' threat allegations

Amid massive outrage over remarks allegedly threatening Muslim women with rape, Bajrang Muni Das, head priest of an ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Khairabad town, has claimed to news agency ANI that the widely circulated video of his speech was "distorted". "'If they'll harass our daughters, their daughters won't be safe too… The video is distorted to fabricate me under false charges," he said.

Accused of hate speech, the priest had also claimed he had received "death threats from Muslims".

A video that shows him seated in a car and addressing a group of men emerged online this week and was shared by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

In the video the priest allegedly says that if any Hindu woman is teased, he will rape a Muslim woman. The video was said to have been recorded on April 2.

Hindustan Times has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

It is alleged that as his procession came near a mosque, the priest began making his remarks on a loudspeaker. The Sitapur Police have said they are investigating they were taking steps based on the statement of witnesses.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also sought action in the matter. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, "People talking like this in public about raping women of a certain community is not acceptable. We have written today itself to UP DGP and I'm going to take up this matter personally with him whether they are religious godmen or anybody, they should be taken to task."

"Women are their target, whether it's Hindu threatening Muslims or Muslims threatening Hindus. Though we're taking such complaints again and again and taking them up with police, it seems cases aren't decreasing," the chairperson said.

"NCW has also written seeking appropriate measures from police to curb people from using such outrageous language for women and not be a mute spectator in such incidents. A copy of the letter has also been sent to SP Sitapur. (sic)," the women's panel said in a tweet.

"In the viral video case of police station Khairabad area, a case has been registered against the concerned under appropriate sections as per rules, on the basis of available evidence, necessary legal action is being ensured in advance as per rule," Sitapur Police said in a video statement on Twitter.

