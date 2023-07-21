Watch | Drunk man drives car onto railway track in Kerala, gets arrested

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySreelakshmi B
Jul 21, 2023 09:27 PM IST

The Kerala police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly driving a car in an inebriated state over a railway track in Kannur. The car reportedly shut off after covering a short distance along the track. The railway gatekeeper and local residents promptly notified the police and the nearby railway station about the incident. "He was drunk. It seems like he mistook the tracks for a byroad and drove onto it," the police said.

Man drives car onto a railway track in Kerala.(Twitter)

A video of the incident got circulated on social media. In the video, the locals who saw the man are heard saying, “Seems like he mistook the tracks for the road. ” They are also seen trying to push the vehicle off the tracks.

On July 19, the police apprehended the man and documented his arrest. They also confiscated his car before releasing him on bail.

Five youths arrested by Puducherry police for drunken driving

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, five youths were arrested by the Puducherry police for drunken driving in the UT on July 11. Over a dozen people were injured and vehicles got damaged after a car driven by them hit oncoming two-wheelers on a one-way street.

“On a one-way street full of shops the five accused hit the oncoming two-wheelers without stopping. Police and civilians tried to chase the car but the car went nearly five kilometres without stopping,” ANI quotes officials.

During the chase, the car's front left tire burst and came to rest near Narikuruwar colony in the Lawspet area, said the officials. The men reportedly belonged to Chennai's Medavakkam area and were on a visit to Puducherry.

