VIDEO: MP minister threatens man during Vikas Yatra, alleges ‘Cong sent you…'

A video of Madhya Pradesh forest minister Vijay Shah losing his temper and threatening a man during a public gathering is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the minister can be seen lashing out at a man who asked him a question. The incident occurred on Monday night during the Vikas Yatra in MP's Golkheda village, reported news agency ANI.

“I already knew that some people were going to create a scene. I will not tolerate this. Take him away, who are the policemen? I will not tolerate this,” Shah said.

“…Will listen to you (public), we are putting efforts for you. We are working towards the development, but if you act this way, then we will put you behind bars. I know there are a few people here who would try to do that,” he added.

The minister went on to accuse Congress of sending the man to disrupt the gathering. Accusing the man to be “drunk”, Shah said, “Local Congress leader Darbar came here and gave money and alcohol to him. This is a government gathering. Whoever disrupts it will get their hips broken by the police,” the minister can be heard saying in the viral video.

The audio of the man asking the question is unclear in the video. However, according to reports, he asked the minister why his wife was not receiving a salary from the Anganwadi centre.

(With inputs from agencies)

