Video of Farooq Abdullah asking reporter marriage question viral; Abominable: BJP

BJP leaders on Friday condemned National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's conversation with a reporter caught on camera in which the J&K leader asked the female journalist when she would get married. Making it an attack on the INDIA bloc since Farooq Abdullah is a veteran leader of the opposition alliance, BJP's Amit Malviya said the former J&K CM was at his abominable best in the video.

Farooq Abdullah in conversation with a reporter as seen in the viral video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The reporter is perhaps his granddaughter’s age or younger. But that doesn’t stop him from asking uncomfortable questions like when will you get married? Did you choose your husband? Will your parents choose your husband or you? Why is this (Mehndi) on your hands?" Amit Malviya tweeted along with the video. As the woman explained that the mehndi was because of her brother's wedding, Farooq Abdullah asked on a lighter note whether the marriage would last or whether the wife would flee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the interaction was not only unprofessional but also deeply misogynistic and extremely disgusting. "But not surprising from an alliance that boycotts journalists who ask questions & treats them like this," Poonawalla said connecting this with the INDIA bloc's boycott call of a group of journalists.

The INDIA bloc on Thursday released a list of 14 television journalists that the INDIA leaders will be boycotting. The list includes Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narasimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Shrivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Sawant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Chaudhary and Sushant Sinha.

“Will the loudmouth pravaktas of INDI alliance & especially Congress now defend this creepy behaviour with a young woman in full public view? At the very least they must boycott this serial , obnoxious womaniser,” Poonawalla tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Farooq Abdullah visited the residence of DSP Humayun Bhat who was martyred in the Anantnag gunfight on Wednesday. On the death of the four bravehearts, Farooq Abdullah said, "I don't see the end of this (encounters). Today we had an encounter in Rajouri, there are encounters daily (taking place in (Kashmir). The government (Centre and J-K) is shouting daily that militancy is over (in Kashmir). Now tell me, is militancy over?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON