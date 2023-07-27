Video of India's Anju having dinner with Nasrullah in Pakistan surfaces

A video of Anju, the married Indian woman who travelled to Pakistan to meet his Facebook friend Nasrullah, has gone viral after the dup reportedly tied the knot. In the purported video, shared by a Pakistani journalist on Twitter, Anju and Nasrullah can be seen having dinner with their friends. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Screenshot of the viral video that claimed Anju was having dinner with Nasrullah and his friends in Pakistan.

In a sensation case, Anju who used to live with her husband and two children in Rajasthan's Alwar district, travelled to Pakistan on a 'valid Pakistani visa' to meet Nasrullah. She told everyone she was going to Jaipur. But later videos of Anju with Nasrullah at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, probably part of the pre-wedding shoot, went viral. Now another video of the couple enjoying their dinner has surfaced.

The incident is the reverse of the Seema-Sachin love story where Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, entered India illegally to live with Sachin in Greater Noida. While Seema entered India without a visa via Nepal, Anju entered Pakistan with a visa.

What is Anju-Nasrullah's story?

1. Anju met Nasrullah in 2019 on Facebook. She left home on July 20 and told her husband that she was going to Jaipur to meet her friends.

2. Anju's husband Arvind said he got a call from Anju that she was in Lahore and she would return within a few days. Arvind said he had no idea how Anju got the visa and how she went to Pakistan.

3. Nasrullah said Anju would return to India on August 20 after her visa expires.

4. On Tuesday (July 25), Nasrullah and Anju got married after Anju converted to Islam and was named Fatima.

5. Anju and Arvind were married in 2007 in Bhiwadi.

6. Anju's father said Anju is as good as dead to the family the moment she left India. If she returns, she will have to face strict punishment, her father Gaya Prasad Thomas said.

7. It is not yet clear how Anju procured a visa. Bhiwadi ASP Sujit Shankar said action will be taken against Anju if any fake document is used to cross the border.

8. The police said no complaint has been received and so they will not take up any formal investigation.

9. Pakistani media reported Anju arrived in Pakistan via the Wagah border on July 22 and Nasrullah received her in Rawalpindi.

10. An official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan’s High Commission in New Delhi shows that Anju was given a 30-day visa, valid for Upper Dir only.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.