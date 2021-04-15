Video of Srinagar teacher slapping student goes viral, triggers outrage

A video purportedly showing a teacher repeatedly slapping a student at a coaching centre in Srinagar has gone viral, provoked outrage and prompted police to register a case.

In the 44-second video, the teacher, Fayaz Ahmad Wagay, is seen slapping the student repeatedly at the centre. Wagay was apparently angry that the student had not asked for his permission though it was unclear for what.

“We have registered a case,” said Raees Hussain, the in charge of Srinagar’s Saddar police station.

The court of Srinagar’s additional district magistrate has also summoned the centre’s managing director to appear before it on Thursday and record a statement over the slapping.

“This horrendous action has created a huge outcry among the local population and might have left [an] immense psychological impact on the student,” the court said in the summon. It cited the Right to Education Act and added it prescribes disciplinary action over corporal punishment.

Srinagar’s chief education officer has recommended strict action against Wagay and the coaching centre.

Wagay told a local newspaper that he wanted the good of the student but lost his control. “I am concerned about the studies of these students, but I lost my control and mistakenly slapped him.”

The Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir has constituted a committee to look into the matter and recommend measures so that such incidents do not happen again. “We condemn the incident, but people should not read into it too much. Unfortunately, a witch hunt has been launched by people against the teacher and the coaching institute, both of whom are known for their reputation,” it said in a statement.