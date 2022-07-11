Video | OPS supporters slap slippers on photo of new AIADMK boss EPS

The political tussle between Edapaddi Palaniswamy (EPS) and O Paneerselvam (OPS) was out on streets on Monday, with supporters of both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leaders clashing on the streets.

Videos floating on the internet showed OPS supporters gathering outside the AIADMK headquarters to protest against the general council meeting which elevated EPS as the interim general secretary of the party, shedding the dual party structure.

In one of the videos, the OPS supporters stormed into the AIADMK office and started raising slogans. They also clicked group photos outside the building, holding up their leader Paneerselvam's picture.

#WATCH | O Paneerselvam supporters slap slippers at E Palaniswami's photo as they protest AIADMK's General Council meeting in Vanagaram, Chennai pic.twitter.com/1bLqtnT7To — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

In another video, Paneerselvam supporters were seen slapping slippers at E Palaniswami's photo as protests turned violent.

#WATCH Chennai, TN: O Paneerselvam supporters break open the door of AIADMK office, ahead of party's general council meeting being led by E Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/A5wNwpHPgk — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022 #WATCH | Chennai, TN | Some people injured in the clash that broke out between supporters of E Palaniswami and O Paneerselvam, on the sidelines of party's general council meeting being led by Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/oSruojJUVo — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

Twitter users replied to the video comparing it with Sri Lanka's ongoing protest, in which many demonstrators forcefully entered the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Earlier in the day, the Madras high court rejected the plea filed by O Paneerselvam to stay the conduct of the general council meeting, thus clearing the decks for former chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswamy to be elevated as the leader in the assembly.

The council meeting was held in the premises of a marriage hall on the city's outskirts. A large open area on the premises has been tin-roofed to host the event and accommodate about 3,000 functionaries. A grand dais, about 80 ft in length and 40 ft in breadth, is set to accommodate senior leaders.

