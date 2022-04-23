Video shows attack on bus with security personnel in Jammu's Sunjwan

A CCTV footage of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan area surfaced on social media on Saturday, a day after security forces shot dead two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pakistan. The visuals, posted by news agency ANI, showed a bus carrying CISF personnel stopping in the middle of the road. Shortly after its halt, the bus is attacked from a nearby house. Gunshots can also be heard in the video as firing continues.

According to the local police, Friday's incident, coming just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the area, was a suicide attack. J&K's director general of police Dilbag Singh has said that the terrorists - who were shot dead - could be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM Modis visit to the union territory, according to news agency ANI.

During the search operation following the encounter, police also found two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones and some documents from the house.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh also said the terrorists were planning to inflict heavy damage. "With the kind of vest (IED vest) they were wearing it is clear that they had come here to inflict heavy damage and their designs were quite nefarious but with the timely intervention of intelligence agencies and the security forces, this major disaster has been averted," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

