Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Video shows attack on bus with security personnel in Jammu's Sunjwan
india news

Video shows attack on bus with security personnel in Jammu's Sunjwan

The visuals, posted by news agency ANI, showed a bus carrying CISF personnel stopping in the middle of the road. Shortly after its halt, the bus is attacked from a nearby house.
Security personnel conduct search operations after an encounter with terrorists and recovered 1 satellite phone, 2 AK-47 rifles and ammunitions, at Sunjwan cantonment area, in Jammu.(Shilpa Thakur/HT)
Updated on Apr 23, 2022 11:23 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

A CCTV footage of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunjwan area surfaced on social media on Saturday, a day after security forces shot dead two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pakistan. The visuals, posted by news agency ANI, showed a bus carrying CISF personnel stopping in the middle of the road. Shortly after its halt, the bus is attacked from a nearby house. Gunshots can also be heard in the video as firing continues.

According to the local police, Friday's incident, coming just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the area, was a suicide attack. J&K's director general of police Dilbag Singh has said that the terrorists - who were shot dead - could be a part of a "big conspiracy" to sabotage PM Modis visit to the union territory, according to news agency ANI.

RELATED STORIES

During the search operation following the encounter, police also found two AK-47 rifles, arms and ammunition, satellite phones and some documents from the house.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh also said the terrorists were planning to inflict heavy damage. "With the kind of vest (IED vest) they were wearing it is clear that they had come here to inflict heavy damage and their designs were quite nefarious but with the timely intervention of intelligence agencies and the security forces, this major disaster has been averted," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP