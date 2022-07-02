Video shows cops helping Amarnath pilgrims cross bridge blocked amid heavy rain

In Jammu and Kashmir, rescue teams of cops were on Saturday spotted helping pilgrims en route to Amarnath cave – situated at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the Himalayas and about 141 km from Srinagar. The rescue teams were helping the pilgrims cross a bridge that has been blocked due to the heavy flow of water at Brari Marg and Y junction, reported news agency ANI.

A 75-second-long video tweeted by ANI showed rescue teams standing in a queue as they simultaneously helped people cross the bridge amid the heavy water flow at the time.

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on June 30 after a gap of two years due to Covid with the first batch of about 2,750 pilgrims setting off for the cave shrine amid high security.

The pilgrimage was flagged off by deputy commissioner Piyush Singla at the Nunwan base camp in the Anantnag district's Pahalgam. The journey - mostly done on foot or by ponies - takes about three days with night halts at Sheeshnag and Panchtarni along the route.

On Friday, the security arrangements for the Amarnath pilgrims were reviewed as senior officers travelling along with the convoy and personally monitored their movement.

Meanwhile, pilgrims and tourists have been barred from crossing over to Kashmir from the Banihal area of Ramban district after 3.30 pm due to security concerns. The measure comes in view of unregistered Amarnath pilgrims travelling in the guise of tourists to the Valley, thereby causing security problems in view of heightened security threats, an officer was quoted as telling news agency PTI.

"Unregistered pilgrims, travelling without RIFD (radio-frequency identification) and devotees travelling in the guise of tourists will not be allowed to move to Kashmir from Navyug tunnel in (Banihal area) after cut-off time of 3.30 pm," Ramban superintendent of police Mohita Sharma said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)