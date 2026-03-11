Video shows moment Air India Express plane made hard landing on Phuket runway

The footage, recorded from near the runway, captures the aircraft during its landing roll. The plane appears to veer slightly as it struggles to maintain a straight line on the runway.

The incident involved a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The exact number of passengers aboard the aircraft was not immediately clear. However, no injuries have been reported.

A video has emerged showing the moments an aircraft operated by Air India Express on its Hyderabad–Phuket route skidded off the runway in Phuket, Thailand after developing a nose-wheel-related malfunction.

The video shows the aircraft slowing while drifting towards the edge of the tarmac before eventually coming to a halt off the main runway surface.

Images circulating after the incident show visible damage to the aircraft’s landing gear, including a burst tyre and structural damage around the wheel.

A spokesperson for Air India Express confirmed the incident and said the crew followed all prescribed safety procedures. They added that all the passengers were safely deplaned from the aircraft following the incident.

The airline also expressed gratitude to passengers, and thanked the authorities at Phuket International Airport, among other stakeholders for their cooperation while the situation was being handled.

“We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on 11 March experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport. The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned. We thank our guests, the Phuket airport authorities, and all stakeholders for their cooperation,” An Air India Express spokesperson said, regarding the matter.

Flight IX 938 took off from Hyderabad at 6:42 am instead of its scheduled departure time of 6:20 am, and landed at Phuket International Airport 11:40 am local time, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.