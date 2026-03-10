59-year-old man who 'looks 30' shares top 10 foods and drinks that help retain youthful glow: Avocado to turmeric milk
Create an anti-ageing diet with the help of these 10 foods, recommended by longevity enthusiast who looks way younger than his actual age.
Longevity is widely sought after, along with the desire to hold on to that youthful glow even as the years pass. Brands have tapped into this collective aspiration, reflected in aisles upon aisles of anti-ageing products that promise to slow the visible signs of ageing, from fine lines to wrinkles.
While taking good care of your skin is a bare minimum, it is not the only hack to lock in that vitality. Skin's glow also needs to be supported from within, which means paying attention to what you eat. Specifically, certain foods contain nutrients that help protect key areas linked to ageing, from strengthening the skin barrier to supporting elasticity.
Still not sure how diet helps? Take it from 59-year-old content creator Edson Brandao, often mistaken for someone in his 30s. His Instagram bio reads: ‘59 but people think I’m 30’.
Edson's ageless appearance can make anyone stop in their tracks and look back, scratching their head at how he is already in his late 50s. The Brazilian content creator frequently shares the methods that he follows to maintain his youthful look. More often than not, there is a whole combination of different strategies rather than a single approach. Diet surfaces as one of the foundational pillars.
The creator listed 10 items, ranging from your favourite drinks and nuts to some lesser-known foods. Each of them is packed with super nutrients that can support skin health and help the body age better over time. According to him, regular consumption helps to protect the skin with better elasticity and retain the glow. Here are the foods:
1. Matcha
- Slows down the ageing of fascia layers with EGCG content three times that of regular green tea, inhibiting the activity of metalloproteinases.
2. Salmon
- Replenishes collagen
- Contains high-quality omega-3 fatty acids.
3. Avocado
- Fights against glycation and dullness
- Rich in lycopene and vitamin C, block the formation of AGEs.
4. Turmeric milk
- Promotes microcirculation
- Curcumin can improve facial circulation
- Combining with black pepper enhances absorption
5. Cherry tomatoes
- Locks in skin moisture
- Monounsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E combo form a natural moisture-locking film.
6. Pumpkin seeds
- Zinc content is twice that of oyeter, and combined with linolic acid.
- Can repair the skin barrier.
7. Purple sweet potato
- Enhances skin firmness
- Contains anthocyanins and dietary fibre
- Better elasticity
8. Blueberries
- Contains 21 types of anthocyanins per 100g
- Eliminate free radicals and reduce collagen breakdown
9. Red beans
- Reduces water retention with potassium content.
- Helps with oedema.
- Recommended to cook red beans and coix seed
10. Almonds
- Reduces sagging
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
