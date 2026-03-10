59-year-old man who 'looks 30' shares top 10 foods and drinks that help retain youthful glow: Avocado to turmeric milk

Longevity is widely sought after, along with the desire to hold on to that youthful glow even as the years pass. Brands have tapped into this collective aspiration, reflected in aisles upon aisles of anti-ageing products that promise to slow the visible signs of ageing, from fine lines to wrinkles.



Eat avocado to protect your skin barrier. (Unsplash)

While taking good care of your skin is a bare minimum, it is not the only hack to lock in that vitality. Skin's glow also needs to be supported from within, which means paying attention to what you eat. Specifically, certain foods contain nutrients that help protect key areas linked to ageing, from strengthening the skin barrier to supporting elasticity.



Still not sure how diet helps? Take it from 59-year-old content creator Edson Brandao, often mistaken for someone in his 30s. His Instagram bio reads: ‘59 but people think I’m 30’.

Edson's ageless appearance can make anyone stop in their tracks and look back, scratching their head at how he is already in his late 50s. The Brazilian content creator frequently shares the methods that he follows to maintain his youthful look. More often than not, there is a whole combination of different strategies rather than a single approach. Diet surfaces as one of the foundational pillars.