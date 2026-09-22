Video shows passengers standing as plane moves on runway, Air India Express assures action

A purported video surfaced on social media showing passengers standing in the aisle of an Air India Express aircraft while it was still moving on the runway. The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user who identified the service as flight IX 1236.

Sharing the video, the X user wrote in the caption, "Passengers are standing and flight running." (Screenshots from video (@Amitava35877067/X))

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Sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, "Passengers are standing and flight running, what a safety standard of @AirIndiaX flight IX 1236"

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In a direct response to the post, the airline apologised for the distress, stressing that safety remains the highest priority.

It emphasised that flight crews undergo thorough training to manage passenger conduct and uphold protocol.

"Hi Amitava, we sincerely regret any concern caused by the situation observed onboard flight IX 1236. Please be assured that safety remains our highest priority, and all operations are conducted in accordance with applicable safety procedures and regulatory requirements," Air India Express commented under the video.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our crew is trained to ensure that all safety protocols are followed throughout the journey and to address any situation that may arise onboard. We appreciate you taking the time to share your observation and thank you for your understanding," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our crew is trained to ensure that all safety protocols are followed throughout the journey and to address any situation that may arise onboard. We appreciate you taking the time to share your observation and thank you for your understanding," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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HT could not independently verify the video.

Also Read | Air India Express Singapore-bound flight with 180 on board makes emergency landing in Chennai after technical glitch

Airline issues statement

An Air India Express spokesperson stated that the airline is actively coordinating with the passenger, investigating the occurrence alongside operational teams.

"We are aware of a social media post concerning an instance of non-adherence to standard onboard safety instructions after landing. We are in touch with the guest to better understand the matter and are reviewing the incident with the relevant teams," an Air India Express spokesperson said.

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"Safety remains our highest priority, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the review," the spokesperson added.

Also Read | Delhi-bound Air India Express flight diverted to Lucknow over technical issue

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing

In a separate incident, an Air India Express flight travelling to Singapore from Tiruchirappalli made an unscheduled landing at Chennai airport after it developed a technical glitch mid-air, HT reported earlier.

Airport authorities said that the pilot of the aircraft alerted the Air Traffic Controller in Chennai, and a local stand-by was announced at the airport.