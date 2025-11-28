Video shows Tamil Nadu minister watching obscene dance at Udayanidhi Stalin’s birthday; BJP slams DMK

Tamil Nadu minister S Periyakaruppan is facing sharp criticism after a purported video surfaced showing him watching and applauding a dance performance by women in “semi-nude” costumes during deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday celebrations. TN minister faces backlash for watching ‘obscene’ dance at Udayanidhi Stalin’s birthday event(Screengrab from X/@BlissfulBiharX)

The Tamil Nadu BJP reacted strongly, saying the episode reflected poorly on those in power. The party also questioned why a minister would hold a government post “just to indulge solely in entertainment and revelry.”

The footage, widely circulated online, shows Periyakaruppan seated in the front row alongside district-level Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries as a troupe performs on stage, a report in India Today said, citing the video.

The video has triggered a wide backlash, with critics calling the performance “obscene.” Some also alleged that the minister signalled the performers to dance in close proximity.

BJP calls it 'a grave disgrace'

In a post on X, BJP’s state unit shared the video and called the incident “a grave disgrace,” questioning the minister’s commitment to public duty.

The saffron party said, “How can women in Tamil Nadu voice their grievances when they have to rely on @arivalayam leaders who summon women in semi-nude attire close by, make them dance, and clap in enjoyment?”

The party further wrote: “Why take up a government position just to indulge solely in entertainment and revelry?”

Bharatiya Janata Party also used the occasion to accuse the ruling party of ignoring law and order, health, and corruption concerns.

Its post added: “With the government's machinery in Tamil Nadu already broken down by law and order disruptions, health deficiencies, corruption, and malpractices… isn’t it utterly shameful?”

The party ended its tirade with a pointed swipe at the DMK’s politics, saying: “How can we expect civilized governance from DMK members who have been promoting only body-politic politics for generations?”

The DMK has not commented on the incident yet.