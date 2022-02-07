Vigilance officers may get 2 years’ extension

Vigilance officers will be allowed extensions of up to two years in the same unit beyond their initial tenure of three years based on their efficiency and integrity, and if that’s required for them to complete their assigned tasks, the Central Vigilance Commission has directed.

The modified guidelines by the government’s anti-corruption watchdog through a February 3 order will apply to officers posted at central ministries, departments, public sector units and state-owned banks. HT has reviewed a copy of the directive. The extension can range from three months to two years, the commission said.

“If the chief vigilance officer of an organisation concurs that an official should get two more years in the unit based on his or her record and efficiency, then that person can now be stationed in same vigilance unit for five years,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier, vigilance officers were allowed an extension of three years beyond their fixed tenure of three years, but in a different unit.

The commission also asked government departments last week to make sure that those officers who have completed their tenure in vigilance units are transferred by June. Further, in respect of those officers who complete their tenure of five years on March 31, their transfer should also be completed by June 30, it said.

None of the officers in the vigilance units should be retained beyond three years without the explicit permission of the chief vigilance officer and approval of the competent authority, the commission said, seeking strict compliance.

After the transfer of an officer from a vigilance unit, irrespective of the period of service, she should undergo a cooling-off period of at least two years before being considered for posting in a vigilance unit again, the order said. Earlier, the cooling period was three years.

The vigilance units are considered as a sensitive posting and the commission has observed that undue long stay of an official in such a post has the potential of developing vested interests, besides giving rise to unnecessary complaints and allegations, said a second official, also declining to be named.

Allowing a total tenure of five years to some vigilance officers with impeccable integrity will provide continuity in the concerned unit, he said.