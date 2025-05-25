Vijay alleges TN CM Stalin met PM Modi to escape ED heat in 1,000 crore TASMAC scam

Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder leader Vijay on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the pretext of NITI Aayog meeting after realising that the ED's action in the alleged ₹1,000 crore TASMAC scam was akin to a snake entangling a person's legs. Vijay asked whether Stalin could declare that he did not discuss anything about the ED case with the Prime Minister.

The ruling DMK has already rubbished all allegations of the opposition parties in this regard.

The ED recently held searches on premises linked to those close to the family members of the DMK's top leadership as well, Vijay said, adding the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government got a stay on the ED probe into the alleged TASMAC scam by petitioning the Supreme Court.

Since the court stay was interim in nature and not "permanent," the "empty publicity-model" DMK government's Chief Minister Stalin was prompted to seek avenues that would halt the investigation, and the participation in the NITI Aayog meeting explains it, Vijay alleged in a statement.

Referring to Stalin skipping the meeting last year, Vijay alleged the reason for the visit now was only the ED probe. The chief minister visited Delhi under the pretext of NITI Aayog meeting and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi all alone realising that ED action was similar to a "snake encircling one's legs," and due to fear over trouble to his family members in case the central agency were to deep dive into the ₹1,000 crore scam.

Vijay further asked whether Stalin could declare that he did not discuss anything about the ED case with the Prime Minister. The TVK chief ridiculed the DMK for releasing black balloons to oppose PM Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu while it was in opposition, and now shaking hands with the union government leadership after becoming the ruling party in the state.

"This is the politics of trickery," the actor-politician said, hitting out at the DMK and accusing the state's ruling party brass of performing "deceitful drama."

The CM's Delhi visit is not to get funds for the state but only to safeguard the funds of his family heir, and even the common people are aware of it, the fledgling party chief claimed, thereby levelling one more allegation against the DMK first family.

Also, Vijay claimed that DMK has realised that it would be defeated in the 2026 Assembly election and, hence, it was thinking of "direct or indirect alliance with the divisive BJP."