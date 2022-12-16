'Firmly in control’: On Vijay Diwas, top army commander sheds light on LAC clash

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Eastern Army commander Lieutenant General RP Kalita on Friday asserted that the the situation is "firmly in control" in border areas along India's northern frontier despite the attempt by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to transgress. Lt. General Kalita expressed his gratitude towards the soldiers, stressing that their sacrifice and valour resulted in fulfilling dreams and aspirations of millions of people in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On Vijay Diwas, I convey deepest gratitude to fallen bravehearts and veterans of Mukti Yodhas and Indian Army whose sacrifice and valour resulted in fulfilling dreams and aspirations of millions of people by creating a new nation and ensured an epic military victory,” the Eastern Command said, on the sidelines of the recent faceoff in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported.

Also Read | Remembering the 1971 war: PM says 'nation forever indebted' to army

Stating that there are different perceptions of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), he said the Indian forces on ground firmly contested the PLA's transgression in Tawang. “In one of the areas with differing perception of (the) LAC, PLA patrol transgressed, was contested very firmly which led to some physical violence but was contained...border areas along Northern Frontier stable. We're firmly in control,” he said, adding there were some minor injuries to soldiers on both sides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As military men, we're always prepared to safeguard our nation. Whether in peace or conflict, the primary task is to ensure the country's territorial integrity against external or internal threats. Prepared for all eventualities and contingencies,” he underlined.

Vijay Diwas is observed on December 16 to commemorate India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, Indian and Chinese forces got into a border skirmish on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh leading to injuries on both sides. This was the first major clash between the two countries since 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this week that Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON