Vijay has the numbers just as Governor scheduled to fly out: A two-hour window opens

Just around 5 pm on Saturday, Vijay finally had his 120. By 7:10 pm, the Governor may be airborne, leaving him possibly in the lurch again, at least for now. A cloak-and-dagger — or should we say ‘clock’ and dagger? — continues to play out in Tamil Nadu, but Vijay now looks closer than ever to becoming chief minister.

A vendor sells pictures of Indian actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party president C Joseph Vijay in Chennai.(AFP)

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With the VCK and IUML finally in the fold, TVK has the numbers — but the man who must act on them has an IndiGo booking from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram.

How numbers stack up

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), allies formerly of the defeated DMK, both formally declared support for the TVK on Saturday evening, pushing Vijay's alliance tally past the 118-seat majority mark to a comfortable 120 in the 234-member assembly.

The letters, so long awaited, many times rumoured, are now reportedly in hand.

Will Arlekar take the flight?

There is just one problem. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar — the man who must receive them, verify them, and invite Vijay to form the government — may not be physically present for it.

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{{^usCountry}} A BJP veteran from Goa, Arlekar has served as Kerala's governor since January 2025 and only took additional charge of Tamil Nadu as recently as March 2026. He is, in every constitutional sense, a man with one foot in each state. Kerala, too, has to have a new government soon, and the Congress is deciding who that'll be. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A BJP veteran from Goa, Arlekar has served as Kerala's governor since January 2025 and only took additional charge of Tamil Nadu as recently as March 2026. He is, in every constitutional sense, a man with one foot in each state. Kerala, too, has to have a new government soon, and the Congress is deciding who that'll be. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arlekar has been a key player amid Vijay's moves all week, meeting the TVK chief thrice in three days without once extending a formal invitation to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arlekar has been a key player amid Vijay's moves all week, meeting the TVK chief thrice in three days without once extending a formal invitation to form the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} TVK sources have said the letters will be submitted to Raj Bhavan before the Governor departs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK sources have said the letters will be submitted to Raj Bhavan before the Governor departs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the letters miss the flight, the process resumes when Arlekar returns from Thiruvananthapuram. No date has been confirmed for that. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the letters miss the flight, the process resumes when Arlekar returns from Thiruvananthapuram. No date has been confirmed for that. {{/usCountry}}

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For now, it is 5 pm. The numbers are real. The clock is running. And Tamil Nadu is watching the departure board.

A cinema parallel

The whole turn of events has a cinematic similarity from Vijay's own filmography.

When director Atlee put Vijay in a tracksuit and asked him to assemble a dysfunctional football team in the 2019 Tamil blockbuster ‘Bigil’ (whistle), few imagined it would double as a real-life instruction manual seven years later.

Vijay has been running the same drill on the political different pitch this week.

The arithmetic looks deceptively simple. Tamil Nadu's 234-member Assembly requires 118 for a majority. TVK won 108 seats — the single largest mandate in a hung house. After Vijay's victory from two constituencies (he must vacate one), the effective tally sits at 107.

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The shortfall is 11, the number of players you need to field a football team. Legally, he can do with 10, too, as the total voting members for a trust vote will also come down to 233 since Vijay cannot vote twice despite having two seats.

He got nine from the Congress and Left parties, but two remained elusive, until Saturday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aarish Chhabra ...Read More Aarish Chhabra is an Associate Editor with the Hindustan Times online team, writing news reports and explanatory articles, besides overseeing coverage for the website. His career spans nearly two decades across India's most respected newsrooms in print, digital, and broadcast. He has reported, written, and edited across formats — from breaking news and live election coverage, to analytical long-reads and cultural commentary — building a body of work that reflects both editorial rigour and a deep curiosity about the society he writes for. Aarish studied English literature, sociology and history, besides journalism, at Panjab University, Chandigarh, and started his career in that city, eventually moving to Delhi. He is also the author of ‘The Big Small Town: How Life Looks from Chandigarh’, a collection of critical essays originally serialised as a weekly column in the Hindustan Times, examining the culture and politics of a city that is far more than its famous architecture — and, in doing so, holding up a mirror to modern India. In stints at the BBC, The Indian Express, NDTV, and Jagran New Media, he worked across formats and languages; mainly English, also Hindi and Punjabi. He was part of the crack team for the BBC Explainer project replicated across the world by the broadcaster. At Jagran, he developed editorial guides and trained journalists on integrity and content quality. He has also worked at the intersection of journalism and education. At the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, he developed a website that simplified academic research in management. At Bennett University's Times School of Media in Noida, he taught students the craft of digital journalism: from newsgathering and writing, to social media strategy and video storytelling. Having moved from a small town to a bigger town to a mega city for education and work, his intellectual passions lie at the intersection of society, politics, and popular culture — a perspective that informs both his writing and his view of the world. When not working, he is constantly reading long-form journalism or watching brainrot content, sometimes both at the same time. Read Less

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