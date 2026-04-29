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Vijay, not Stalin, the preferred CM for Tamil Nadu voters, predicts Axis My India

The pollster's survey found that 37% of respondents backed Vijay as their choice for the next Tamil Nadu CM, placing him ahead of current CM MK Stalin

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 08:52 pm IST
Written by Priyanshu Priya
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay has edged past incumbent MK Stalin as the preferred chief ministerial choice among voters in Tamil Nadu, according to the latest projections by Axis My India.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay addresses a public meeting ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)

The pollster's survey found that 37 per cent of respondents backed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief as their choice for the next chief minister, placing him slightly ahead of current chief minister MK Stalin, who secured 35 per cent support.

EPS emerges third, others trail

At the same time, several surveys suggest a notable debut for actor Vijay’s TVK, marking it as a significant new entrant in the state’s political landscape. But estimates vary across agencies.

According to People’s Pulse, TVK is projected to win between 18 and 24 seats in its first electoral outing, while P-Marq has placed its tally in the range of 16 to 26 seats. Axis My India, however, has offered a much higher estimate, projecting between 98 and 120 seats for the party.

The final outcome will be known on May 4, when votes are counted across Tamil Nadu, along with West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry.

 
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