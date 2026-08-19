"The caregiver takes care of the MLA's baby in a room near the Assembly hall till such time she returns," the sources further told PTI.
The TVK MLA also took her baby to Chief Minister Vijay at the assembly premises, where he "blessed the child."
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However, this gesture was seen by some as "creating a scene."
Pallavi slams criticism
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However, this gesture was seen by some as "creating a scene."
Pallavi slams criticism
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In response, the first time MLA stated that the criticism was unfair.
"What is there to create a scene?...How can I leave the newborn at home? Please think and then make a comment; It is okay even if you do not understand the pain of others, but do not troll," she had told a YouTube channel.
Tamil Nadu assembly session
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The ongoing session of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly began on August 5, 2026 and is set to conclude on September 8, 2026.
During this, the key focus on the house will be on the state budget, key legislative matters and government welfare schemes.
Amid the session, the Vijay-led government has moved several resolutions, including seeking a ban on the NEET examination, against delimitation and the immediate implementation of the women's reservation quota in the existing Lok Sabha seats.
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Home/India News/Vijay's party MLA brings baby to assembly session, slams criticism: 'Can't leave newborn at home'
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