Vijay, Shivakumar, Chandrababu Naidu on stage: Amit Shah's meeting brings Southern CMs together

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday brought key southern leaders together at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council in Tamil Nadu, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu among those attending.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, centre, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, left, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, right, during the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) at Mahabalipuram, in Chengalpattu district, Thursday, Aug. 20. (PTI)

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The meeting was held at the Taj Fisherman's Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpet district, and hosted by the Tamil Nadu government. Chief Ministers and senior representatives from the southern states and Union Territories participated in the meeting, news agency ANI reported.

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The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

Deep Dive What is the Southern Zonal Council and which states are part of it? The Southern Zonal Council is one of five Zonal Councils established under the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. It includes the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Why was the meeting of the Southern Zonal Council held? The meeting was convened to discuss key interstate issues, including river water disputes among states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, as well as broader national issues of mutual concern. How does the role of the Southern Zonal Council influence cooperation among southern states? The Southern Zonal Council serves as an advisory forum aimed at resolving disputes and fostering cooperation between the Centre and member states/Union Territories, promoting mutual understanding and collaboration across regions.

Amit Shah is the Chairman of the council, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is its Vice-Chairman, the report added.

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{{^usCountry}} The position of Vice-Chairman is held by the Chief Ministers of member states on a rotational basis, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. What is the role of Zonal Councils? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The position of Vice-Chairman is held by the Chief Ministers of member states on a rotational basis, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. What is the role of Zonal Councils? {{/usCountry}}

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The Zonal Councils are advisory bodies that serve as a platform for the Centre, states and Union Territories to discuss and resolve issues of common interest, ANI reported.

Over the past 12 years, since June 2014, 69 meetings of various Zonal Councils and their Standing Committees have been held with the participation of state governments, Central ministries and departments, according to the release.

The councils facilitate discussions on disputes and issues between the Centre and states, among member states and Union Territories, and on matters concerning the region.

Shah to visit Mamallapuram

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After the meeting, Shah is set to visit the ancient shore temple complex in Mamallapuram, news agency PTI reported.

According to the ASI, Mamallapuram, the city of Mamalla, was a sea-port during the time of Periplus and Ptolemy and many Indian colonists sailed to South-East Asia through this port town.

There is some evidence of architectural activity going back to the period of Mahendravarman-I , according to the premium central agency under the ministry of culture.

Vijay meets Amit Shah

Amit Shah met with CM Vijay ahead of a key meeting with southern leaders today.

“Met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru C. Joseph Vijay in Chennai, ahead of the 31st Meeting of the Southern Zonal Council,” Shah wrote on X.

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(With inputs from agencies)