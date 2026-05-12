‘Breathtaking creation’: Vijay thanks sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik for tribute on Tamil Nadu poll victory

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) boss and Tamil Nadu's new chief minister, actor-turned-politician C Jospeh Vijay received a special tribute from sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, who created a massive sculpture in his honour at Odisha’s Puri Beach after the party’s remarkable performance in the 2026 assembly elections.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay received a special tribute from internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

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The artwork, shared on May 9, a day before Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, quickly drew attention online and prompted a heartfelt response from the TVK leader. It is an elaborate sand sculpture of Vijay and it read ‘Congratulations, Vijay Anna’.

Re-sharing the artwork on social media on Tuesday, May 12, Vijay wrote, “A huge thanks to legendary sand artist Thiru. @sudarsansand. Avl. for this breathtaking creation! Your talent never fails to amaze. Deeply touched by this beautiful gesture.”

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{{^usCountry}} The artist's post from May 9 stated, “Heartiest congratulations to #ThalapathyVijay Anna! 💐 My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The artist's post from May 9 stated, “Heartiest congratulations to #ThalapathyVijay Anna! 💐 My sand art at Puri Beach, Odisha.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The gesture soon caught Vijay’s attention, with the TVK chief publicly expressing his gratitude for the tribute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gesture soon caught Vijay’s attention, with the TVK chief publicly expressing his gratitude for the tribute. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | CM Vijay gets a special note of thanks from makers of Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu for granting permission for 9 AM show Why 2026 elections were a watershed moment for Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | CM Vijay gets a special note of thanks from makers of Suriya and Trisha's Karuppu for granting permission for 9 AM show Why 2026 elections were a watershed moment for Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay and TVK's win is being widely lauded on the internet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay and TVK's win is being widely lauded on the internet. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Polling for the 234-member Assembly took place on April 23, while results were declared on May 4. In what many described as one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest political upsets in recent years, TVK emerged as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats in its very first electoral outing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Polling for the 234-member Assembly took place on April 23, while results were declared on May 4. In what many described as one of Tamil Nadu’s biggest political upsets in recent years, TVK emerged as the single-largest party by winning 108 seats in its very first electoral outing. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay contested from two constituencies - Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East -and secured victories in both. Although TVK narrowly missed the majority mark of 118 seats, the party later secured enough support to form the government, paving the way for Vijay to assume office as Chief Minister.

Who is Pattnaik?

Pattnaik, who is based in Puri, is globally recognised for his sand art and has received several international awards and honours for his work.

His creations have also been exhibited at the National Gallery of Modern Art in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and New Delhi, where they received widespread appreciation and an enthusiastic response from audiences.

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