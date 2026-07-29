Vijay writes to PM on Mekedatu, to visit Bengaluru for talks next month

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing disappointment over Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary’s statement that Karnataka need not obtain the consent of lower riparian states for the proposed Mekedatu reservoir, even as the state government confirmed that Vijay will visit Bengaluru next month for talks on the project.

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Seeking withdrawal of the minister’s July 27 Rajya Sabha statement, Vijay urged Modi to ensure that no administrative approval is granted to the Mekedatu project unless it is consistent with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award and the Supreme Court’s February 16, 2018 judgment.

“This disappointing reply seems to have been made without taking into consideration the prevailing legal position and settled law with regard to the consent of the lower riparian States,” Vijay wrote.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Alamatti case, he said the consent of lower riparian states was “absolutely necessary” and argued that the project could not be evaluated merely as an engineering proposal.

“Its legal permissibility must first be examined in the context of the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, judgement of the Supreme Court dated February 16, 2018 and the rights of the lower riparian states,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay also pointed out that Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report, submitted in 2019, had been returned by the Central Water Commission for revision to ensure compliance with the tribunal award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay also pointed out that Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report, submitted in 2019, had been returned by the Central Water Commission for revision to ensure compliance with the tribunal award. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“This itself demonstrates that compliance with the Award remains an indispensable precondition,” he said.

Requesting Modi to withdraw the minister’s statement, Vijay said the rights of lower riparian states in relation to both the quantum and regulated pattern of water releases must be protected.

“Any future consideration of the project shall be undertaken only after comprehensive technical and legal examination, taking into account the concerns of all lower riparian States,” he said.

Calling the Cauvery the lifeline of millions of farmers across southern India, Vijay urged the Prime Minister to intervene “in the larger interest of justice, federal harmony and faithful implementation of judicial decisions.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

State minister R Vinoth said Vijay would visit Karnataka in the first week of August to take up the Mekedatu issue.

“The chief minister is set to visit Karnataka next month. Right from the beginning, we (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government) have been saying that the Government of Tamil Nadu will not permit Karnataka to construct the dam. The chief minister is going regarding this matter in the first week of August,” Vinoth said. He, however, did not confirm whether Vijay would meet Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar.

Referring to Karnataka’s stand at the July 22 meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority that it had not released Tamil Nadu’s June and July share because of deficient rainfall, Vinoth said, “The chief minister will demand Tamil Nadu’s share of water for the sake of establishing our rights.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier this week, Vijay chaired a meeting with legal experts handling Tamil Nadu’s Mekedatu case, and the government said it would take a decision on the next legal course based on their recommendations.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised Choudhary’s remarks, saying they had shocked the people of Tamil Nadu. He alleged Karnataka had failed to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of Cauvery water this year, affecting Kuruvai cultivation and drinking water supply in several districts.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also sought a clarification from the Centre, saying no approval should be granted to any project that could affect Tamil Nadu’s allocated share of Cauvery water or the implementation of the tribunal award and the Supreme Court judgment. The BJP did not respond to requests for comment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}