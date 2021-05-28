Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vijayan writes to PM Modi; urges him for continuous supply of Covid-19 vaccines
Vijayan writes to PM Modi; urges him for continuous supply of Covid-19 vaccines

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 07:33 PM IST
Kerala on Thursday recorded 24,166 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s caseload to 24,18,529 and its death toll to 8063 after 181 people succumbed to the viral disease.(File Photo)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take measures for a continuous supply of the vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so that the pace of the state can fully utilise its potential to inoculate people.

"We have a total target of covering 1.12 crore population above 45 years and we have been able to cover only 49 percent of this group with at least one dose. So far, we have received 85,47,930 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine (after reducing the doses given to AFMS and Mahe) and are expected to receive another 5.28 lakh doses as per the fortnight schedule shared by the Ministry," Vijayan said in his letter to PM Modi, according to ANI.

He said that one-half of the state’s population who are above the age of 45 are yet to be given at least one dose. "Only 22 per cent of those who received the first dose have received the second dose so far. Similarly, in the case of the 18-44 years group, we have a total of 1.5 crore beneficiaries," he said.

Vijayan said that based on this target and the state's action plan, it had placed a purchase order for 1 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the month of May, but have received only 884,000. "Because of this supply, we have been forced not to open vaccination for all. Instead, we have made priority groups and are now giving the vaccine to those with comorbidities and certain frontline categories only," he added.

The Kerala chief minister said that so far, 57,666 doses have been administered in this category. "As you are aware, we were doing 2.5 lakhs vaccination per day when the vaccine supply was regular. Now due to the limited supply, we are not able to fully utilise the potential of our system," he further said.

Vijayan claimed that the pace of coverage has drastically come down, adding that people are also apprehensive of the slow pace of vaccination drive. "Hence, I would request you to kindly take measures for a continuous supply of vaccines, so that the balance vaccines can be supplied matching with the pace of Kerala's vaccination potential," he said.

Kerala on Thursday recorded 24,166 Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s caseload to 24,18,529 and its death toll to 8063 after 181 people succumbed to the viral disease.

