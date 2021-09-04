Vijayan's party, UDF vying to support Taliban, says Kerala BJP chief

BJP state president K Surendran on Saturday alleged that the mainstream political parties of Kerala are vying to extend support to the Taliban. Since the insurgent group came to power in Afghanistan, both the LDF and the UDF have been playing a different sort of politics, the state BJP leader charged. He said that the pro-Taliban stance is to whitewash 1921's Malabar Rebellion in Kerala.

The Malabar rebellion still courts controversy as the BJP and the RSS consider this as one of the first manifestations of the Taliban mindset in India, while both the Congress and the LDF consider this as an anti-imperialist movement.

Many insurgents who left Kerala to join ISIS in 2016 have been released from Kabul prisons after the Taliban captured Kabul and announced an amnesty for everyone. At least 14 of them reportedly joined the Islamic State of Khorasan Province, the IS branch, which claimed the responsibility of the airport blasts.

Earlier, CPI(M) politburo member MA Baby opined that the Taliban victory increases the possibility of radical Islam becoming a magnet for more citizens, including Keralites. In reply to this, IUML leader Abdu Rabb said CPI(M)'s ideological partner China has already made overtures to the Taliban leadership.

IUML MLAMK Muneer had complained of receiving an anonymous threat letter after he made an anti-Taliban post on Facebook soon after the Taliban captured Kabul.

(With agency inputs)

