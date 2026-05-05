Vijay-Rahul Gandhi combination could have won us 180-190 seats, says Congress' Tamil Nadu in-charge

AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, on Tuesday admitted that the Congress party leadership's decision to stick with the DMK alliance went against strong grassroots sentiment favouring the TVK.

A combination of superstar Vijay and Rahul Gandhi could have won 190 seats in Tamil Nadu, said Chodankar. (HT)

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"The local leaders, the grassroots level leaders, were suggesting if Rahul Gandhi, who has a large acceptance in Tamil Nadu, joins the campaign with Vijay, it will create a big impact and we can sweep the Tamil Nadu polls, and get somewhere around 180-190 seats," Chodankar told PTI Videos.

According to him, because of the compulsion of the INDIA bloc and DMK being a long-time ally -- the most trusted ally of Congress -- the leadership decided to continue with DMK alliance, knowing very well that TVK is going to do a remarkably good job.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the victory of the TVK, Chodankar stated that a wave in favour of the new party had swept the state as youngsters and women voted decisively for a change, leading to a mandate that even saw the incumbent chief minister MK Stalin losing his seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the victory of the TVK, Chodankar stated that a wave in favour of the new party had swept the state as youngsters and women voted decisively for a change, leading to a mandate that even saw the incumbent chief minister MK Stalin losing his seat. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the fallout of this decision, Chodankar admitted that many party workers were left angry, with some moving toward or even contesting for the TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the fallout of this decision, Chodankar admitted that many party workers were left angry, with some moving toward or even contesting for the TVK. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Our cadres got angry, our voters also, and then they moved towards the TVK," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our cadres got angry, our voters also, and then they moved towards the TVK," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, he dismissed claims that the decision was influenced by a few individuals for personal interest, asserting that the party took a concise decision after careful consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he dismissed claims that the decision was influenced by a few individuals for personal interest, asserting that the party took a concise decision after careful consideration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the prospect of post-poll alliances, he stated that he has updated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the present political situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the prospect of post-poll alliances, he stated that he has updated Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on the present political situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising that the party would respect the people's mandate rather than trying to manipulate it, Chodankar said the AICC leadership would ultimately take a call that serves the best interests of Tamil Nadu's culture and ideology.

"The mandate of the people is for a change. So, we also have to bow before the mandate that is given by the people of Tamil Nadu. We don't want to, you know, manipulate the mandate and go against the mandate of the people."

Vijay-led TVK secured an impressive 108 seats trouncing the incumbent DMK led by M K Stalin which finished with only 59 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections held on April 23, as per the final tally of the ECI on Tuesday.

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The Congress, one of DMK's allies, managed to win five seats.

Meanwhile, AICC secretary (incharge TN and Puducherry) Alva Nivedith said the Congress high command will decide the leadership of its legislature party in Tamil Nadu.

After meeting with newly elected MLAs and state unit chief, Nivedith confirmed that national leadership will also determine the party's future political roadmap in the state.

Highlighting recent outreach, Nivedith addressed reports of communication between the high command and TVK founder Vijay.

"Rahul Gandhi himself tweeted yesterday that he has spoken to various national leaders and yes, Vijay is one of them," Nivedith told PTI Videos.

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