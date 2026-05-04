Vijay’s TVK leads in 100 seats in Tamil Nadu; ruling DMK is at 3rd spot

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in nearly 100 seats in Tamil Nadu as of 11am, with just over 10% of the votes counted, according to Election Commission of India data.

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, right, during a public meeting. (PTI FILE)

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Vijay’s party, in its maiden elections, was ahead in 95 of the state’s 234 seats, with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in third with just 47. These trends could rewrite the state’s politics and usher in a new political party at the helm after decades.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA alliance was third with 76. A party needs at least 118 seats to form the government in Tamil Nadu; if trends persist, the TVK will need an alliance to take power.

Tamil Nadu has been governed by one of the two Dravidian parties since 1967, when DMK founder CN Annadurai was elected chief minister. He displaced M Bhaktavatsalam of the Congress, the state’s last chief minister outside the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay is contesting two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East — and was leading in both. In Perambur, he secured 13,061 votes, leading by 5,865, while in Tiruchirappalli East, he received 12,523 votes, leading by 5,286. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay is contesting two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East — and was leading in both. In Perambur, he secured 13,061 votes, leading by 5,865, while in Tiruchirappalli East, he received 12,523 votes, leading by 5,286. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister MK Stalin was trailing the TVK’s VS Babu in the Kolathur seat by over 2,500 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister MK Stalin was trailing the TVK’s VS Babu in the Kolathur seat by over 2,500 votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anbumani Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an NDA constituent, was ahead in seven seats, and the BJP was leading in two. The Congress and CPM were ahead in four and three seats respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anbumani Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an NDA constituent, was ahead in seven seats, and the BJP was leading in two. The Congress and CPM were ahead in four and three seats respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The setback prompted the DMK, which has governed the state since 2021, to begin dismantling its victory set-up at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The setback prompted the DMK, which has governed the state since 2021, to begin dismantling its victory set-up at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai. {{/usCountry}}

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