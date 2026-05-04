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Vijay’s TVK leads in 100 seats in Tamil Nadu; ruling DMK is at 3rd spot

These trends could rewrite Tamil Nadu’s politics and usher in a new political party at the helm after decades

Published on: May 04, 2026 11:28 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was leading in nearly 100 seats in Tamil Nadu as of 11am, with just over 10% of the votes counted, according to Election Commission of India data.

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, right, during a public meeting. (PTI FILE)

Vijay’s party, in its maiden elections, was ahead in 95 of the state’s 234 seats, with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in third with just 47. These trends could rewrite the state’s politics and usher in a new political party at the helm after decades.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led NDA alliance was third with 76. A party needs at least 118 seats to form the government in Tamil Nadu; if trends persist, the TVK will need an alliance to take power.

Tamil Nadu has been governed by one of the two Dravidian parties since 1967, when DMK founder CN Annadurai was elected chief minister. He displaced M Bhaktavatsalam of the Congress, the state’s last chief minister outside the DMK-AIADMK duopoly.

 
aiadmk vijay dravida munnetra kazhagam
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Vijay’s TVK leads in 100 seats in Tamil Nadu; ruling DMK is at 3rd spot
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