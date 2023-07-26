NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Vikramjeet Singh, a key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, after his deportation from UAE. A team of the central probe agency had gone to the United Arab Emirates to facilitate the deportation of Singh, one of the accused in the killing of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Vikramjeet Singh was allegedly involved in cases of smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest was made on Tuesday in a terror-gangster conspiracy case that the federal agency is investigating.

The NIA has so far arrested 16 persons in connection with the case.

Vikramjeet Singh, aka Vikram Brar, was allegedly involved in the smuggling of weapons and extortion in India with the help of gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Singh was wanted in at least 11 cases of murder, attempt to murder, and extortion under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act and had been absconding since 2020.

Brar had allegedly helped Goldy Brar in executing the killing of Moosewala, according to the findings of a probe by the NIA. Bishnoi had also sent extorted money to Brar several times through hawala channels, the NIA said in a release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Vikram Brar was operating as a ‘communications control room’ (CCR) for the Lawrence Bishnoi terror gang from the UAE. This CCR was also facilitating calls of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar (based in Canada) and further upon their directions, he used to make extortion calls to various people,” the release said.

The arrest comes days after Interpol issued red notices against Vikram Brar and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, based in the UAE and the UK respectively.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) documents seen by HT, Brar handled financial deals and logistics for the criminal activities of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the UAE and acted as a bridge between the gang and Khalistani terrorists.

“Brar and Bishnoi studied together at Panjab University in Chandigarh and later became close friends. Brar, along with other associates, was involved in various crimes such as extortion, murder, attempt to murder, etc. He is facilitating terror activities of the gang in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, and acting as a bridge between Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and pro-Khalistani elements or PKEs,” according to NIA documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON