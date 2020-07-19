e-paper
Home / India News / Villagers kill 3 suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters in Assam’s Karimganj

india Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:22 IST
Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The police have recovered ropes, fence cutters, wire, food items (made in Bangladesh) and some clothes from the possession of the three deceased.
Three suspected cattle lifters from Bangladesh who had crossed over into Indian territory illegally were killed by a group of villagers in Assam’s Karimganj district, police said on Sunday.

According to a written statement by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the unidentified Bangladeshi nationals had entered the Indian side with the motive of stealing cows.

“Three unknown suspected Bangladeshi nationals were killed last night (Saturday) by some unknown miscreants at Bogrijan tea estate under Patharkandi police station,” the statement said.

“On enquiry it is revealed that the said Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border with a motive of stealing cows from Bogrijan area,” the statement added. The incident took place near a Border Security Force (BSF) battalion.

The police have recovered ropes, fence cutters, wire, food items (made in Bangladesh) and some clothes from the possession of the three deceased.

Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

In another similar incident, a suspected Bangladeshi national who was allegedly a cattle lifter was lynched by villagers near the Putin tea garden close to the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj on June 1.

The deceased along with two other suspected Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian had allegedly entered the garden with the intention of stealing cows when villagers noticed them. The three others were handed over to the police.

