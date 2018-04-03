Villagers kill wild bear after it mauls 3 to death in Odisha

A wild bear was thrashed to death after it mauled and killed three persons, including two forest officials, and injured six others in Keonjhar district on Monday.

Officials said Naba Kishore Nayak, a forest department staff residing in Bhalupahadi Sahi in Khadiadiha village in Keonjhar district had gone to his garden on Monday morning, when a wild bear all of a sudden attacked him. As soon as the bear dragged Nayak to a pit, his two sons Paramananda and Chandra rushed to rescue their father, but were unable to save him, the officials said.

When a team of contractual forest workers tried to retrieve Nayak’s body, the bear charged at them killing Bideshi Mahakud, one of the workers. The bear also attacked villagers and other forest department workers who tried to save the two forest staff, eyewitnesses told the police.

Later, one of the six injured succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the local hospital. The irate villagers then threw stones and beat the animal to death.

Keonjhar divisional forest officer Santosh Joshi said the deceased would get ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each. "We will take steps to lessen such man-animal conflict," he added.