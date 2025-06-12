Villa, multiple flats, Thailand wedding: Telangana engineer’s lavish assets unearthed; arrested

An executive engineer working at Telangana’s irrigation and CAD department has been arrested for allegedly accumulating assets that vastly exceed his known sources of income. Searches were conducted at the house of the accused officer Nune Sridhar and 13 other places which belong to him and his relatives.

"A case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income was registered against Nune Sridhar, executive engineer, irrigation & CAD department, division No.-8, SRSP Camp, Choppadandi, Karim Nagar for having acquired these assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service," the anti-corruption branch said in a statement.

Searches were conducted at the house of the accused officer and 13 other places which belong to him and his relatives. During the searches several properties including one villa at Tellapur, one flat in Shaikpet, three flats in Karimnagar, commercial space at Ameerpet, one independent building at Hyderabad, one independent building at Waranagal, one independent building at Karim Nagar, 16 acres of agricultural land, 19 residential prime open plots in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karim nagar, two four wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed, the ACB said.

Sridhar also said to have organised a destination wedding for his son in Thailand, spending crores on all the arrangements.

The searches revealed that the officer acquired these movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position. The searches are still ongoing. The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value.

The accused officer is arrested and is being sent to judicial remand. Further investigation is in progress.