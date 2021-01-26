'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tweeted after the tractor rally by farmers turned violent in the national capital. "Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders, " Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the farmers' demands, saying that the new farm laws were "completely wrong".

"The farm laws are completely wrong as they are against federalism since agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7 of the Constitution," said Singh.

Asserting that his heart was with the protesting farmers, Punjab CM had appealed to the farmers to ensure that their 'tractor rally' event remains peaceful.

"Be peaceful and the country is with you," Singh said.

But as the day progressed, farmers deviated from the approved routes and started moving towards central Delhi which led to clashes with the policemen. Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with police in several areas of Delhi. The farmers also stormed the historic Red Fort after breaking through barricades. Hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing security personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and using tear gas. Internet services have been suspended in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the violence erupted.

Farm union leaders called for restraint asking the protesting farmers to return to the border points where they have been camping for the past two months now.