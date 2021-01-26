'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday tweeted after the tractor rally by farmers turned violent in the national capital. "Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It'll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders, " Singh tweeted.
Earlier in the day Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the farmers' demands, saying that the new farm laws were "completely wrong".
"The farm laws are completely wrong as they are against federalism since agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7 of the Constitution," said Singh.
Asserting that his heart was with the protesting farmers, Punjab CM had appealed to the farmers to ensure that their 'tractor rally' event remains peaceful.
"Be peaceful and the country is with you," Singh said.
But as the day progressed, farmers deviated from the approved routes and started moving towards central Delhi which led to clashes with the policemen. Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with police in several areas of Delhi. The farmers also stormed the historic Red Fort after breaking through barricades. Hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing security personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi-charge and using tear gas. Internet services have been suspended in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the violence erupted.
Farm union leaders called for restraint asking the protesting farmers to return to the border points where they have been camping for the past two months now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers in Nangloi break police barricades, march towards Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barle gets Padma Shri for promotion of Chhattisgarh’s folk dance form
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Violence by some elements unacceptable', says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa infra projects: Members of wildlife board allege incorrect minutes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand farmer gets Padma award for innovations in agriculture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa CM, Leader of Opposition spar over 'unparliamentary protest' in Assembly
- Opposition members in the Goa assembly had staged a silent protest during the Governor's address on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Biren Kumar Basak, from selling sarees to winning Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athlete gets Padma award for showing the way, promoting para-sports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: Uttarakhand tableau features Lord Shiva's vehicle Nandi, Kedarnath dham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra speaker present as protesting farmers hoist tricolour in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand woman gets Padma Shri for saving women branded as witches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-social elements infiltrated peaceful protest: Farm union condemns violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam banker known for empowering women gets Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst Covid-19 pandemic
- In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox