'Violence has no place in democracy': PM Modi after Trump's shooting incident

Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to the shooting incident at a White House event in Washington attended by US President Donald Trump, saying he was relieved that the President, the first lady Melania Trump and the Vice President JD Vance were “safe and unharmed.”

Narendra Modi condemned violence following the shooting incident at a White House event in Washington.(AFP)

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Extending his best wishes for their continued safety and well-being, Modi stressed that “violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Priyanshu Priya ...Read More Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery. Read Less

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