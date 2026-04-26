Cole Tomas Allen: 'Teacher of the Month' photo surfaces as WHCD shooting suspect identified as California resident

A “Teacher of the Month” photo of Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect behind the shocking security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, has surfaced online. Law enforcement personnel detain a person of interest, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were rushed out of the White House Correspondents' Association dinner by Secret Service agents when a man armed with a shotgun tried to breach security, officials said, in Washington, D.C., U.S. (via REUTERS)

Karol Markowicz of Fox News shared the details of the suspect on X first. She wrote, “The attempted shooter at the White House Correspondent's Dinner is 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, and he is in custody.”

As per a picture circulating online, the suspect Allen has a background in education.

Read more: Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Reporter identifies White House dinner shooting suspect after Trump escorted

“Teacher of the month” Images circulating widely on social media appear to show Allen being recognized as a “Teacher of the Month” by a tutoring organization in Torrance. The photo also includes his name and workplace.

Allen also interned at NASA in 2014, according to his alleged LinkedIn profile. According to the description, he worked on AI models for planet mapping during his internship at NASA.

His LinkedIn profile specifies that he graduated from Caltech as an engineer.

He currently works part-time at C2 Education as a teacher and has been with the organization for six years, per his LinkedIn profile.

HT.com has not independently verified these details.

Read more: Cole Tomas Allen: 5 things to know about White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter