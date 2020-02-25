e-paper
‘Violence has no place in democracy’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tells students

Addressing students at the 32nd convocation of the Goa University, Naidu asked students to channelize their energy towards nation-building activities.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 02:25 IST
Gerard de Souza
Gerard de Souza
Hindustan Times, Panaji
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu awarded Degree to the students at the convocation ceremony of the Goa University at Kala Academy Panaji on Monday.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu awarded Degree to the students at the convocation ceremony of the Goa University at Kala Academy Panaji on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
         

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged the youth of the country to indulge in peaceful dissent rather than destruction and violence.

Addressing students at the 32nd convocation of the Goa University, Naidu asked students to channelize their energy towards nation-building activities.

“The need of the hour is to channelise the nation building activities. My advice to [the] youth is: shun negativity. We are not under foreign rule.... Silently, without the need of violence you can change government. So please shun negativism. Violence has no place in democracy,” Naidu said.

“Some people are discussing [that] dissent is not allowed. Dissent is essence of democracy.... Nobody can be allowed to speak against the nation,” Naidu said.

“Whether it is [Article] 370… how it came, how it has gone… triple talaq, the CAA and what is there in that. Does it affect the Indian citizens or not? Study, study,” he said.

His comments have come in the wake of several students-led protests against the CAA.

