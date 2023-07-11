142 killed till July 4 in Manipur clashes: Centre informs Supreme Court

The violence in Manipur has claimed 142 lives till July 4, the state government informed the Supreme Court on Monday by filing an updated status report, which disclosed that the majority of fatalities occurred in the valley districts as the state still reels under ethnic tensions. Only 181 people have been arrested so far, while 6,745 people were put under preventive detention, the report said.

The total number of people killed in the valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal and Bishnupur were 101, according to the report. Imphal East and Imphal West saw the highest number of deaths at 29 each, while 21 people were killed in Kakching.

At least seven more people, including one policeman, have been killed between July 4 and 10, according to reports from officials separately.

Among the hill districts, the maximum casualties were reported from Churachandpur, the epicentre of the recent violent clashes, where 28 people were killed. Churachandpur is called the heartland of the Kukis. The hill district of Kangpokpi witnessed the killing of eight people in the violence, which has spread across the state since May 3.

There are 16 districts in Manipur, but the state is commonly perceived as divided into valley and hill districts. While the Meitei community dominates the valley, the hills are home to two major tribal groups, the Nagas and Kuki-Zomi tribes.

The status report submitted by the Manipur government in the Supreme Court adduced information about 10 districts, citing police reports that said 462 persons were injured in the clashes, while 17 others have been reported to be missing.

“As per police reports, more than 5,995 numbers of FIRs, as on July 4, have been registered and are being investigated upon in connection with different allegations and counter allegations, mishappenings and offences that happened during the ongoing crisis,” it added. The report further stated that 5,053 incidents of arson have been registered in the state.

Churachandpur and Kangpokpi witnessed more than 1,000 incidents of arson each.

The report was submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud through solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Monday. The court, which is seized of a bundle of petitions relating to the violence in the state, will take up the report on Tuesday for issuing appropriate directions.

Listing out several measures taken to improve the situation, the state government said illegal bunkers constructed by miscreants are being dismantled by security forces, and all possible efforts are being made for safeguarding rights and security of all, irrespective of caste, creed, religion or community.

As on July 4, 354 relief camps were operational in the affected areas, housing more than 54,000 people, said the report, adding that the state government will be providing temporary housing for displaced persons.

Requesting the court not to issue judicial orders in the matter, the report said: “The state government would like to pray the Hon’ble Court to grant leave for taking its own recourse to take up possible steps to bring normalcy in the state after exercising due diligence and without interference in terms of legal, security, political intervention, dialogue, rehabilitation, resettlement, compensation, etc.”

