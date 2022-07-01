‘Violence never resolves problems,’ Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad after office attacked

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited his office in Kerala's Wayanad - which was vandalised last week allegedly by members of the Students' Federation of India. Gandhi called the act unfortunate and irresponsible and those who indulged in the activity as 'kids'.

"It is the office of the people of Wayanad. It's unfortunate what happened. Violence never resolves problems. People who did this acted in an irresponsible way. I don't have any hostility towards them,” he was quoted by news agency ANI.

Gandhi - who is on a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency - reached the office with other senior leaders to take stock of the damage.

Kerala | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits his office in Wayanad, which was allegedly vandalised by SFI on June 24 pic.twitter.com/6ZaMJDtVRM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

His office was vandalised over his alleged inaction in response to a recent Supreme Court notification regarding a 1-km buffer zone notification around forested areas.

Office secretary Augustine Pulpally was injured seriously in the attack, the Congress said.

The ruling CPI(M) had disowned the violent incident. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he 'strongly condemned the incident' and warned of stern action against the culprits. The convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front, headed by the CPI(M) EP Jayarajan, said the party did not believe in violent protests and that it would look into the matter.

In his first visit to Wayanad since the attack on his office, Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's policies for farmers, saying while it had waived loans of big corporates nothing had been done for farmers neck-deep in debt.

"Large businesses take loans.. default on loans, their loans are forgiven. They can take thousands of crores of rupees and that loan is forgiven...and no question is asked...Nobody asks them what did you do or how did you lose the money....and they say that it is important for the country," the MP was quoted as saying by PTI.