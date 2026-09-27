LPU postpones mid-term exams, suspends classes for 10 days amid violent protests

Punjab’s Lovely Professional University has postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice to ensure the safety and well-being of all students amid ongoing violent protests over an alleged rape-suicide case.

Students went on a rampage on the LPU campus early Sunday, damaging property and blocking a national highway over claims that an outsider raped a female student on the university premises. (PTI)

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The university has also suspended regular classes for 10 days starting September 28, it said in a release.

“Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from September 28, 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS.

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Deep Dive What actions did LPU take regarding mid-term exams and classes amid the protests? LPU postponed its mid-term examinations and suspended regular classes for 10 days, starting September 28, 2026, to ensure student safety amid ongoing protests. Why did students protest at LPU, and what incidents escalated the situation? Students protested over allegations of a rape and suicide case, leading to violence on campus, including vandalism and attacks on police vehicles, which intensified the unrest. How is police responding to the allegations surrounding the incidents at LPU? Police have begun investigating the rape allegation, recorded statements from the victim, initiated a FIR, and are also looking into a recent suicide case on campus as requested by students.

“Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to remain inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety,” LPU said in the press release.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked What happened at LPU? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Second Punjab varsity hit by ‘rape-suicide’ protests; buildings set ablaze, Delhi-Amritsar highway blocked What happened at LPU? {{/usCountry}}

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Students went on a rampage on campus on Saturday, vandalising property and blocking a national highway over claims of a rape and suicide case.

The violence continued on Sunday, with students resorting to stone-pelting and attacking police vehicles, leaving several policemen injured, officials said. Police responded with a mild lathi charge. Later on Sunday evening, several police vehicles were set on fire by the mob, while some academic buildings were also torched. Explosions were also heard from inside the campus, and some policemen were injured.

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Earlier, the university had dismissed the rape-suicide claims and accused “anti-social elements” of “creating unnecessary confusion among students”. However, police said they were investigating both the alleged rape and suicide cases, and an FIR had been registered in connection with the rape allegation.

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Also Read | Fake social media rumours of student suicides spark unrest at Chitkara University’s Rajpura campus

A girl student staying at LPU’s G-3 hostel was allegedly raped three days ago, DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said on Sunday. Singla said a preliminary investigation established that the alleged incident took place three days ago and that the student has since returned home.

Police have recorded her statement and begun the process of registering an FIR under relevant sections. He added that students had also raised the issue of a Telangana student who died by suicide on campus a fortnight ago. Police have initiated inquest proceedings

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