Violent stir over girl’s death at school in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi, Stalin appeals for peace

Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district saw violent protests on Sunday over the death of a 17-year-old girl studying in a private residential school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem. Protesters entered the school premises where the girl reportedly died by suicide and vandalised the property. Several buses were also set ablaze during the stir. Chief minister MK Stalin issued a statement in the wake of the violence and appealed for peace.

Police had to resort to baton charge to bring the situation under control. Later, an additional 500 personnel were deployed at the site, said the director general of police (DGP), adding all those who attacked the school will be arrested for breaking the law and order situation.

“A small group of people came to protest at the school. Arrangements were made for protesters but a large number of people gathered. Instead of a peaceful protest, they started attacking… had to lathi-charge. Now, additional 500 police personnel have been sent. We want to arrest all accused who attacked a school, no one would be spared…we have videos as well,” DGP C Sylendra Babu told ANI.

Meanwhile, Stalin urged the protesters to maintain peace and assured of severe punishment for those responsible for the death of the student. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Violence worries me. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends. I have asked the DGP and the Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace."

The school education department of the state has ordered Kallakurichi’s chief education officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.

The 17 year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, about 15km from here was found dead on July 13 in the hostel premises, news agency PTI reported. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. A postmortem report reportedly indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death.

Police have registered a case and a probe is on. “School girl died of natural causes, we have registered a case. Parents of the victim approached the High Court for another post-mortem,” the top police officer told ANI.

