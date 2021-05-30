Viral clip shows Covid patient’s body being thrown in river, 2 held

Two men, one of them wearing a PPE kit, were caught on tape throwing a coronavirus patient’s body from the parapet of a bridge into Rapti river in UP’s Balrampur district, 160km north of Lucknow, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the video shot by passersby went viral on Saturday. The unidentified people were also seen tying a stone to the body in an apparent bid to ensure that it did not wash ashore.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Balrampur, Arvind Mishra said the men, identified as Sanjay Kumar Shukla and Manoj, were arrested. “Both are relatives of the deceased Prem Nath Mishra, 68, a resident of Sohratgarh,” said the ASP.

“The investigation is on, and efforts are being made to nab other people involved in the case,” said the ASP while adding, “The district police registered a case under the Epidemic Act against the culprits.”

Additional district magistrate (ADM), Balrampur, AK Shukla said, taking cognizance of the video, the district administration set up an inquiry. Chief medical officer, Balrampur, Dr Vijay Bahadur Singh was directed to submit a report of the case.

The CMO, in his report, said Mishra was admitted to the district hospital by family members on May 25, after he started facing breathing problems. He later tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to the Covid ward on May 26. On May 28, Mishra died, he said.

On May 29, Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Mishra’s nephew received the body. As per Covid protocol, he was provided the PPE kits and a hearse to carry the body to the nearby Sisasi ghat for cremation.

“Instead, the family members dumped the body in the river with the assistance of a sanitation worker,” the probe report said.

On the basis of the report of the CMO, a case was registered under the Epidemic Act against Shukla and other family members on Saturday.

On Sunday, they were arrested. “Both will be produced in a local court...,” he said.