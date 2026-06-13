Viral post claims re-NEET paper leaked. Here's what the govt said

With less than a week left for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, fresh rumours about another alleged paper leak began circulating on social media. The Centre, however, moved quickly to dismiss the claims, with the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking unit calling them "fake".

Re-NEET paper leak rumours go viral; govt issues clarification(File photo)

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The clarification came after a social media user flagged posts claiming that the NEET-UG question paper for the re-test had already been leaked.

Responding to the viral content, PIB fact check said, “A question paper is being circulated on social media claiming that the NEET paper has been leaked again. This Claim is fake."

"Candidates are advised not to trust, share, or rely on any unverified examination-related content. Report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck,” the agency said.

PIB also urged students to rely only on official sources for examination-related updates and information.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also quashed the claims of paper leak, calling them “fake.” Re-test ordered after May exam cancellation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also quashed the claims of paper leak, calling them “fake.” Re-test ordered after May exam cancellation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The clarification comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the original NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3. The test was later cancelled after authorities found that the question paper had been leaked before the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clarification comes against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the original NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3. The test was later cancelled after authorities found that the question paper had been leaked before the exam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alleged breach triggered widespread outrage among students and opposition parties, prompting the government to order a fresh examination on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged breach triggered widespread outrage among students and opposition parties, prompting the government to order a fresh examination on June 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a bid to ease concerns among candidates, authorities have also announced an additional 15 minutes during the re-exam to allow students to complete formalities and fill in required details. Education minister assures students {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a bid to ease concerns among candidates, authorities have also announced an additional 15 minutes during the re-exam to allow students to complete formalities and fill in required details. Education minister assures students {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As speculation continued online, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to reassure candidates that the re-examination would be conducted smoothly and fairly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As speculation continued online, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to reassure candidates that the re-examination would be conducted smoothly and fairly. {{/usCountry}}

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"Through all of you, I appeal to all NEET students to stay confident and focus on their studies. The re-examination will be conducted in a fair and well-organised manner," Pradhan told reporters in Bhopal on Friday.

The cancellation of the May examination had left many aspirants anxious about having to prepare for the test again, particularly those who believed they had performed well the first time.

Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the paper leak remains underway. By May, 13 people had been arrested, most of them from Maharashtra.

The agency has said its teams are continuing efforts to identify the source of the leak and uncover how the question paper was circulated before the examination. Investigators are also examining whether any insiders linked to the National Testing Agency (NTA) played a role in the breach.

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