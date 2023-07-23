Viral video of BYJU's staff questioning boss over incentives

A purported video depicting a heated confrontation between employees at the EdTech firm BYJU's office has surfaced on social media. It captures a female employee engaged in a tense argument with her senior, allegedly over incentive-related matters. The clip has quickly gone viral, sparking widespread attention and discussions on social media platforms. Hindustan Times, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

“I am screaming because I am going mad,” the woman can be heard in the heated argument expressing her frustration and distress at the BYJU's office. She openly voices her grievances, particularly regarding the recent layoffs and receiving a meagre ₹2,000 as part of her final settlement. Two other persons standing nearby, believed to be the woman's superiors, attempt to diffuse the situation by urging her to have a private discussion inside a cabin. However, she remains resolute, insisting on airing her concerns in front of all her colleagues.

Several users voiced their concerns about the increasingly toxic environment prevailing in many companies. One user tweeted, “Most of the IT companies in India force employees to work more than 9 hours. Force them to work without any breaks or minimum breaks. Don't give bonuses and good leave policies. Also, forced to work on Saturday and Sunday, sometimes without any incentives. I don't know why the central government is not taking action.”

However, contrasting opinions were also present, with some suggesting that the woman involved might be overreacting. “If I were in her place I would have found another job in first 3 months itself. Creating a fuss does not resolve anything it would only make matters worse. I would rather keep my sanity & positive mind to be applied in a new place.”

Hindustan Times reached out to BYJU's for comment on the incident. The story will be updated upon receiving reply.

